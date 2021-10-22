Jaipur, Oct 22 (PTI) Union minister Arjun Munda on Friday accused the Congress of cheating tribals and farmers while he claimed that the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is restoring their "self-respect".

The Union tribal affairs minister said this addressing a public meeting in the Dhariawad Assembly constituency of Pratapgarh district, where bypolls will be held on October 30.

Munda said tribal people never compromised with the Mughals and the British.

Tribals have been cheated by the Congress whereas the Modi government in seven years has restored the "self-respect" of farmers, tribals, youth and women, he said.

“In 70 years, the Congress left no stone unturned in taking the country and tribals backward,” he alleged.

“The works which could not be done during the Congress time period are now being completed in the Modi rule,” he claimed highlighting initiatives of his government.

State BJP president Satish Poonia said the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan has betrayed the unemployed, farmers, youth and tribals.

Now, the time has come to teach a lesson to the Congress, he said.

Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) and Valllabhnagar (Udaipur) Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan are going to polls on October 30.

The counting will take place on November 2.

