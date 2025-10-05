New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday urged the Centre to provide immediate relief assistance to the flood-affected States.

He also appealed to Congress leaders and workers to reach out to the distressed people and ensure all possible support.

Heavy rainfall in Darjeeling and surrounding areas caused landslides, resulting in the collapse of a bridge, seven deaths, two missing and the closure of several roads.

In a post on X, Kharge expressed deep concern over the floods in West Bengal and Sikkim, particularly in Darjeeling and North Bengal, where several lives have been lost and a bridge has collapsed.

"Deeply concerned about the devastating floods in West Bengal and Sikkim, especially in the Darjeeling and North Bengal regions, where several people have lost their lives, and a bridge has also tragically collapsed. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Expect the victims to be adequately and promptly compensated. Urge the Union Government to provide relief assistance to the affected States, including additional teams of NDRF. Congress leaders and workers should reach out to the distressed people and ensure all possible help," Kharge wrote on X.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also expressed grief over the situation, urging the administration to expedite relief and rescue operations.

"The news of the deaths of several people and the missing of many others due to heavy rains and landslides in various parts of West Bengal and Sikkim is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the affected families and hope that the missing people are found safe at the earliest. I appeal to the administration to expedite relief and rescue operations. I urge the Central Government to provide necessary assistance to the affected states immediately, keeping in view the seriousness of the situation. I request Congress leaders and workers to cooperate with the administration and provide all possible help to the affected people," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

The landslide at Dilaram on the Kurseong road has blocked the main route to Darjeeling, while Rohini Road is also affected. Tindharia Road remains open, and authorities are evacuating tourists from Mirik using that route.

Rescue teams from the police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on site, and vehicle movement on the Siliguri-Darjeeling SH-12 road has been restricted due to the collapse of a portion of the Dudhia iron bridge.

According to Additional SP of Kurseong, Abhishek Roy, the mortal remains have been recovered from the debris. (ANI)

