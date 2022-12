New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharje on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben and said "in this moment of grief, we all are standing with the Prime Minister".

Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am today at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

Kharge told ANI, "I became very sad on receiving the news of the death of the mother of prime minister Narendra Modi. she lived for 100 years. she was taken to hospital. she died peacefully. it is very sad news".

"In this moment of grief, we all are standing with the prime minister. May God give him the strength to endure this tragedy. we all pay our respects to the late mother of PM Modi," Kharge said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani, and Cabinet Ministers of Gujarat were present for Hiraba Modi's last rites.

PM Modi who reached Gujarat this morning first paid tribute to his mother at her Raysan residence and then carried her mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites.

Informing about his mother's death, PM Modi tweeted, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

Recalling his meeting with his mother in June, he said, "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity."

Several leaders and ministers expressed their condolences on the demise of PM Modi's mother. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several other leaders took to their Twitter handle to condole the death of Heeraben.

In a series of tweets, Amit Shah said, "It is very sad to know about the demise of the Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's respected Mataji Hira Ba. Mother is the first friend and teacher of a person's life, the pain of losing her is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world."

"The struggles Heera Ba faced to nurture the family is a role model for all. Her sacrificial ascetic life will always be remembered. The entire nation stands with Prime Minister Modi and his family in this hour of grief. The prayers of crores of people are with you. Om Shanti," the Union Home Minister added.

Rajnath Singh tweeted, "I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" (ANI)

