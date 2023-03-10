New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The Congress on Friday alleged that a delegation of its leaders was attacked by BJP activists in Tripura's Bishalgarh and Mohanpur.

The Opposition party also claimed that police personnel accompanying the delegation did "nothing".

"A delegation of Congress leaders was attacked by BJP goons today in Bishalgarh & Mohanpur in Tripura. Police accompanying the delegation did NOTHING," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

"And tomorrow BJP is having a victory rally there. Victory of party-sponsored violence," he said.

Tripura Congress chief Birajit Sinha alleged that the Tripura Police was merely acting as spectators and did not take any action on the spot.

AICC in-charge of the state Ajoy Kumar alleged the Congress leaders were just enquiring about the violence in the state after the assembly elections and were attacked while the police merely looked on.

He also alleged that the law and order situation in Tripura had completely collapsed.

The Tripura Assembly election results were announced on March 2.

The BJP-IPFT government returned to power in the state for a second consecutive term as the BJP bagged 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly while its alliance partner IPFT got one seat.

