New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi enrolled herself as a digital member of the party on the last day of the digital membership drive.

In the drive which began on November 1, 2021, Rahul Gandhi was one of the first Congress leaders to be enrolled as a digital member.

The Congress has added 2.6 crore members across all booths in assembly segments through the digital membership drive, a release issued by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said.

"These are all verified members, enrolled into the party by a designated enroller using a proprietary mobile phone app called Congress Membership App," the release said.

Unlike previous years, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) had decided to implement the digital membership drive in addition to the standard paper membership process for the period 2022-2027, a release issued by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said.

"It is a matter of happiness that the digital membership drive has evinced great interest from people of the country, especially younger supporters of the Congress party. We appreciate the role played by Praveen Chakravarty, Chairman, AICC Data Analytics Department in providing the necessary support in making the exercise successful," he said.

Every verified member gets a digital ID card that is QR coded for authenticity.

A network of over 5 lakh party approved enrollers went door to door to enrol members across the length and breadth of the country.

Party leaders said that in addition to the digital membership, around three crore members enrolled through paper membership.

"Ever since we started the drive, the key focus has been on quality of membership, not just quantity. Every member is verified at three levels, voter ID, photograph and phone number. The drive is strictly access controlled and only verified enrollers can use the membership app," Praveen Chakravarty said.

For the first time in the party's 135 year history, it has embarked on a digital membership drive that will now form the basis for internal elections as well as organisation building.

The final data on the membership will be available in the upcoming days. (ANI)

