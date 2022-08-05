Bengaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) The Congress in Karnataka came down heavily on the ruling BJP alleging flaws in the reservation of municipal wards ahead of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections.

Congress state president D K Shivakumar on Friday charged that the reservation of wards should have been done according to the population.

"However, the BJP government in Karnataka carried out the exercise in a way that the Congress should not win the BBMP election. The party threw social justice to the wind and released the list of reservation of wards," Shivakumar said in a statement.

He was referring to the Karnataka government releasing the list of reservation of wards through a gazette notification on Wednesday.

"The BJP government has cheated the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Castes and women. The BJP is synonymous with cheating," the Congress state president alleged.

Shivakumar warned that his party will take up a legal fight against it.

The Karnataka government recently increased the number of municipal wards in Bengaluru from the existing 198 to 243.

