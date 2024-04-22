New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Speaking on the death of Neha Hiremath in Karnataka's Hubbali, BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, while addressing a press conference said that now, the deceased's father, who is a Congress corporator, doesn't trust Karnataka government.

Speaking to reporters, Gaurav Bhatia said, "This is important to tell that the deceased's father was a Congress corporator. And today, her father himself is saying that I don't have trust in the Karnataka government that does appeasement politics."

Condemning the incident, Bhatia compared the killing of Neha Hiremath to that of a jungle raj and said, "We saw a few days back that our sister, Neha Hiremath, in karnataka's Hubbali was brutally stabbed to death. The Hubbali incident was a heart-wrenching incident. The entire country came together and said that this victim's family should be given justice."

On Sunday, BJP MP and candidate from Kalaburagi Lok Sabha seat Umesh G Jadhav condemned the murder and criticised Congress for politicising the matter. "This incident should not just be condemned by society but the entire 140 crore people. It's quite unfortunate that some Karnataka Congress leaders are trying to give it some colour... A Congress corporator said that the party is attempting to give a different colour and hurting the soul of the deceased. Yesterday, in Karmnatakla's Gulbarga, a strike occurred and we sat on the road for 3-4 hours in order to condemn this incident," Jadhav had told ANI.

The 24-year-old Neha Hiramath was stabbed to death in the college campus in Hubbali. Daughter of Congress Corporator Niranjan Hiremath, Neha Hiremath succumbed to multiple stab wounds inflicted by Fayaz, a former friend and classmate who has since been arrested.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that his government has no objection over the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Hubballi murder case, however, he added that his government will deal with the case in their own way.

The remarks came after the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded a CBI probe into the murder of the daughter of a Congress Councillor in Karnataka, who was stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College last week. BJP has alleged that police are trying to "divert" the case.

"Let them do whatever they want to do, we have no objection to what they want to do. Karnataka government will deal with this case in its own way, there is no question of it," DK Shivakumar told ANI.

Niranjan Hiremath, the father of the murdered girl in Hubballi has demanded a CBI investigation into the incident. He also demanded that the police commissioner in charge of the case should be transferred for alleged "negligence". (ANI)

