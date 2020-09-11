New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The Congress on Friday declared its first list of 15 candidates for the upcoming by-elections for 27 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

The pending by-elections to one Lok Sabha and 64 assembly seats spread across 15 states and the Bihar assembly polls will be held "around the same time", according to the Election Commission (EC).

Among the 64 vacant assembly seats, 27 are in Madhya Pradesh. Most of these 27 seats fell vacant when rebel Congress members resigned from the party and the assembly to join the BJP.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for the candidature of 15 persons as party candidates for the forthcoming by-elections in Madhya Pradesh, according to a party statement.

The bypoll candidates have been declared for most of the constituencies in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior-Chambal region.

Among those fielded include Ravindra Singh Tomar for Dimani assembly constituency, Satyaprakash Shekarwar (Ambah-SC), Mevaram Jatav (Gohad-SC), Sunil Sharma (Gwalior); Suresh Raje (Dabra-SC), Phul Singh Baraiya (Bhander-SC), Pragilal Jatav (Karera-SC) and Kanhaiyalal Agrawal (Bamori).

Asha Dohre (Ashok Nagar-SC), Vishwanath Singh Kunjam (Anuppur-ST), Madanlal Choudhary Ahirwar (Sanchi-SC), Vipin Wankhede (Agar-SC), Rajveer Singh Baghel (Hatpipalya), Ram Kishan Patel (Nepanagar-ST) and Premchand Guddu (Sanwer -SC), have also been fielded by the Congress.

