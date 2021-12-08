Jorhat (Assam) [India], December 8 (ANI): A Congress delegation on its way to Nagaland to meet the families of civilians who died during a military operation in Mon district was detained in Assam.

"Delegation comprising Jitendra Singh, AICC General Secretary and Incharge of Assam, Ajoy Kumar, AICC Incharge of Nagaland, Gaurav Gogoi, MP and Anto Antony MP reached Jorhat but in a most shameful and arbitrary gesture, the BJP government of Assam decided to detain the delegation," reads the official statement released by Congress.

On being stopped in Jorhat, the delegation staged a sit-in protest at Jorhat airport.

The delegation was stopped in Jorhat under Section 144(1) CrPC, as per an order by Jorhat District Magistrate.

Slamming Home Minister Amit Shah over his statements in Parliament on the issue of Nagaland, Congress's official statement read, "Shah made a statement in Parliament which was anything but hogwash and offered little solace to the grieving families, who had lost their dear ones and to those who have been wounded and injured."

"Spate of incidents in the recent past in the Northeast have exposed the incompetency of the Central government and their mishandling of internal security. The recent killings of innocents in Nagaland have punched a severe blow to the trust that the previous government had built over a long time," it added.

The firing incident by security personnel left 14 civilians dead in two separate incidents that occurred on Saturday and Sunday and the death of security personnel in a mob attack in the Tizit area of Mon district in Nagaland.

Earlier on Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah had termed the killing of civilians by security forces in Nagaland a "case of mistaken identity" and informed that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed with direction to submit its report on the unfortunate incident within one month. (ANI)

