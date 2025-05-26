New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Congress party has demanded the dismissal of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Jangra, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against the wives of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack victims while also calling out other BJP leaders for their insults against the army and those who sacrificed their lives amid the recent escalations between India and Pakistan.

In a statement on Sunday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge labelled the remarks by the BJP MP as reflective of the "petty mentality of RSS-BJP" and urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against "foul-mouthed leaders", including Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and Minister Vijay Shah, who made "insulting" remarks about the army.

Kharge urged PM Modi to dismiss such leaders for the "sake of respect for women!"

"There is a competition among BJP leaders to malign the victims of Pahalgam and our brave army. The shameful statement of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Jangra has once again exposed the petty mentality of RSS-BJP. MP's Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda insulted our brave army, but Modi ji did not take any action. MP Minister Vijay Shah made lewd remarks against our brave Colonel, but has not been dismissed to date. Even when the wife of the naval officer martyred in Pahalgam was being trolled on social media, Modi ji was silent. Narendra Modi, Yes, you say you have sindoor in your veins... If this is so, then you should dismiss these foul-mouthed leaders of yours for the sake of respect for women!" the Congress President said on X.

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP MP Jangra, while addressing a gathering in Haryana's Bhiwani, made the controversial remarks about the widows of the Pahalgam attack victims, stating that the women did not show warrior spirit suggesting they should have fought back against the terrorists instead of pleading for their husbands' lives.

"They should have fought...if they fought, then there would have been fewer deaths and they (terrorists) would also be killed... They (terrorists) came here to kill and will not leave anyone, even if you beg them with folded hands... If you collide with them, then there would be fewer casualties," Jangra said.

He also invoked strong historical women rulers such as Ahilyabai Holkar of the Malwa region and Rani Lakshmi Bai, stating, "We want to arouse this feeling of bravery within our sisters," Jangra said

He further stated that if the tourist had been trained under the Agniveer Yojana, there could have been fewer casualties. "That's why the Agniveer Yojana was launched by the Prime Minister. If every tourist there had been an Agniveer, I think there would be fewer casualties," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said during his visit to Bhiwani on the occasion of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba, during a press conference, stated that Jangra insulted the widows of the Pahalgam attack victims.

"BJP MP Ramchandra Jangra insults the wives of those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam attack. BJP MP Ramchandra Jangra says- The wives of those martyred in the Pahalgam attack did not have the spirit of a warrior, did not have enthusiasm, and did not have passion. That is why they were folding their hands and pleading," Lamba said.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh posted on X, "This shameful statement of Jangra shows that the BJP, intoxicated with power, has become so insensitive that instead of blaming the security lapse... in Pahalgam... BJP MPs are questioning the martyrs and their wives."

"Why should the silence of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP leadership not be considered a tacit approval of these statements? Our clear demand is Prime Minister Modi should apologize for this shameful statement and expel MP Ram Chander Jangra from the party," Ramesh said. (ANI)

