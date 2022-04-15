Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that resignation is not a solution, a case of corruption has to be registered against state minister KS Eshwarappa and he should be arrested in connection with the death case of contractor Santosh Patil.

"Resignation is not a solution. A case of corruption has to be registered, then he has to be arrested," said Shivakumar.

Also Read | West Bengal: CBI Teams Facing Major Language Hurdles in Interacting With Local People, Eye-Witnesses or Suspects in Key Cases.

The Congress leader questioned why FIR was not registered for asking for a 40 per cent commission from the contractor.

"His mother, wife, brother, everyone has alleged that he was tortured and was asked for a 40 per cent commission; where's the FIR on that?... our agitation is not on behalf of DK Shivakumar or Congress, it is the voice of Karnataka," he added.

Also Read | Alliance Air No Longer a Subsidiary, Says Air India.

The Congress state chief had also announced that the party would protest against the government in front of the Chief Minister's residence and in all districts.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah demanded the arrest of the Minister.

Meanwhile, Eshwarappa announced his resignation on Thursday, following the row over his alleged role in the suicide of the contractor. He said that he will hand over his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tomorrow.

Eshwarappa said that he does not want to embarrass anybody including the high command leaders of the party.

Earlier, the brother of the deceased contractor Santosh Patil on Wednesday demanded the arrest of Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa and his close aides Ramesh and Basawaraj.

A Congress delegation led by state party chief DK Shivakumar, and former chief minister Siddaramaiah also met the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, demanding the expulsion of Eshwarappa from the state cabinet as well as his arrest over contractor Santosh Patil's death. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)