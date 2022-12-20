Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): The BJP alleged that the newly-formed Congress government in the state has not taken pro-people decisions yet and is instead denotifying bodies made by the previous BJP regime a few months before the elections.

Chief spokesperson of the state BJP said that now the government has also de-notified the new divisions of the Electricity Board created by the former Jai Ram Thakur government. The opposition has asked the government to reconsider these decisions and has warned that if this does not happen, BJP will start protests in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla on Tuesday, BJP's chief spokesperson and MLA, Randhir Sharma said in Shimla, "The new government of Congress has not taken a single decision in the public interest in 10 days. Till now not a single election promise has been started. The government started with anti-people decisions, and the BJP condemns it."

He said that the previous BJP government took many decisions in the interest of the people. The present government has not even been able to form its own cabinet.

"As soon as the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister have taken over after reviewing the decision after April 1, 2022, the government has worked to de-notify many institutions. The government should reconsider its decisions; otherwise, BJP will oppose the government," he said.

He said that there was a shout down of cement companies, the government did not make any effort to solve the problem, employment crisis has arisen for thousands of people, but the government is busy sightseeing in Delhi, Rajasthan. The government should solve this; BJP will organize a movement with the affected people, whose responsibility will be on the government. In the first cabinet, it was said to restore OPS, it has been ten days but till now the cabinet has not been formed.

Sharma further said, "This government has played a joke with the employees. The assurance and promise for giving 1500 rupees per month to women but instead of implementing it now they are talking about creating financial resources first. There are contradictions in the statements of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister; from this their functioning can be estimated."

He said that they have created the post of Deputy Chief Minister in a small state and promoted extravagance. (ANI)

