India News | Congress Facing Internal Differences over Allocation of Portfolios in Karnataka: BJP's NV Subhash

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 6 (ANI): BJP spokesperson NV Subhash on Saturday slammed Congress saying that it is facing so "many internal differences" over the allocation of portfolios in Karnataka.

Speaking to ANI, Subhash said the Congress had "cheating in its DNA" and accused the party of misleading voters.

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"Congress knows that the false promises cannot be fulfilled. It has cheating in its DNA...they expected people to forget about the promises, hence the Chief Minister's change has been made," Subhash said.

He further alleged that there were many internal differences within the Karnataka Congress over portfolio allocation among newly inducted ministers.

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"There are so many internal differences among the allocation of the portfolios for the newly inducted cabinet ministers. Ramalinga Reddy, the senior-most Congress MLA, has been elected the water resource minister, but he wanted the Bangalore Development Authority because that's a cash cow. This shows how the culture of Congress is only interested in the development of their own party and their own leaders," he said.

"They have literally cheated the people of Karnataka, the same thing is happening in Telangana," he added.

Commenting on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao's allegations of a Singareni coal scam, Subhash dismissed the accusations and criticised the previous BRS government.

"KTR's letter to the Coal and Mines Minister about alleged allegations about the issues of the coal mines of Singareni is just laughable...the BRS party, has ruled for 10 years, has swindled not only the public money, but also the employees' money of the Singareni..." he said.

He termed KTR's letter to Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy as an "eyewash" and demanded an independent probe into alleged irregularities.

"Writing a letter to Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Kishan Reddy, is nothing but only eye washing. BJP Telangana demands that both the Congress and BRS come out clean. Since the Congress is ruling the state, we demand that an immediate probe be conducted with a third party, either with a sitting judge or a retired Supreme Court judge, so that these irregularities over the past 12 years come out clean," Subhash said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)