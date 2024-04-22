Malappuram (Kerala) [India], April 22 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at the Congress party saying the party focuses only on "one community" while adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) focuses on all communities.

Citing that everyone pays taxes, he said that the BJP believes that the youth, women, SC, ST, and farmers have the first right to the country's resources.

The Assam CM held a roadshow in Kerala's Malappuram on Monday as part of the party's Lok Sabha election campaign.

Speaking to ANI, CM Himanta said, "Congress party is only focused on one community. BJP is focused on all the community. Congress has said that the first right of the resources of the nation lies with one community. Are we not taxpayers? Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and OBCs of these countries are not taxpayers?"

"It is on record that the Congress party has said that the first right of the resources of this nation lies with one community. We said that the first right of the resources of this country lies with the youth, women, SC, ST, farmers, hard-working toiling masses," he added.

This comes amid the political row that erupted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress party over ex-PM Manmohan Singh's earlier remark of minorities having first right to the nation's resources.

"When they (Congress) were in government, they said that Muslims have the first right over India's resources. So, they will distribute this wealth (property and gold) among those having more children, among illegal immigrants...this Urban Naxal thinking won't even spare your Mangalsutra," PM Modi said at a public meeting in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday.

"Congress manifesto says that it will calculate the gold owned by our mothers and sisters, collect information and then distribute to those...whom former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had said that Muslims have the first right on country's wealth," he added.

Meanwhile, the 20 seats of Kerala will go for polling in the second phase of the election on April 26. The results will be declared on June 4.

In 2019, Congress won 19 out of 20 seats in the state, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) won one seat. BJP failed to open its account. (ANI)

