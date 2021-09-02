New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday constituted an 11 member committee to plan the year-long celebration of the 75th independence day of the country.

As per a statement released by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, the committee will be chaired by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Mukul Wasnik has been appointed as convenor of the committee.

Congress leaders AK Antony, Meira Kumar, Ambika Soni, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Pramod Tiwari, Mullappally Ramachandran, KR Ramesh Kumar and Pradyut Bordoloi are the other members of the committee.

Meanwhile, several events are being organised across the country as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year to commemorate 75 years of independence. (ANI)

