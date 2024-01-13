New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday approved constitution of pradesh election committee in Goa.

Amit Patkar has been appointed chairman of Goa Pradesh Election Committee and it has nine other members.

Last week, Congress formed election committees for eight states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh as part of its preparations for Lok Sabha polls. The party also constituted the political affairs committee in Madhya Pradesh.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been made chairman of the Pradesh Election Committee of the southern state. Jitu Patwari and Govind Singh Dotasara will head the Pradesh Election Committee for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan respectively.

The Congress has stepped up its preparations for Lok Sabha polls. The party is also holding seat sharing talks with other parties of India block. (ANI)

