New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the Congress government in the hill state will establish new dimensions of development in the coming five years.

He was addressing a felicitation function organized by the Indian Youth Congress and National Students Union of India here to honour him.

Sukhu was part of both Youth Congress and NSUI.

He called upon Youth Congress and NSUI to work hard with utmost devotion and discipline so that the Indian National Congress could regain its eminence in different states.

The Chief Minister also paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion.Sukhu said that all office-bearers and workers should give up despair and convey the policies of the Congress party to the masses with full energy and dedication.

He said that the future belongs to the Indian National Congress and everyone should learn from past defeats and move forward.

"Today's struggle will lay the foundation of a strong future of the Indian National Congress. Only those who have the ability to struggle can overcome challenges," he said.

Sukhu said that it is the ideology of the Congress which has given a common worker the post of Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and referred to his journey from a class representative of the college to chief of Congress in Himachal.

He said he had come to the offices of the Indian Youth Congress and the National Students Union of India to remember the beginning of his political career. He urged the youth to never forget their beginning and roots."In the coming five years, the Congress Government of Himachal Pradesh would establish new dimensions of development in the state. While the state government would fulfil all its promises, a transparent, sensitive and clean administration would be provided to the people," the Chief Minister said. Sukhu also shared the memories of his political life on the occasion. (ANI)

