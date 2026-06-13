India News | Congress Govt in Himachal Failed to Deliver Development: Union Minister JP Nadda

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda on Saturday accused the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government of failing to translate unprecedented Central assistance into development, alleging that administrative inefficiency and lack of vision had stalled key infrastructure, healthcare and industrial projects in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Nadda said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had extended all possible support to Himachal Pradesh over the past several years, but the state government had failed to effectively utilise the resources provided by the Centre.

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Highlighting the BJP-led NDA government's achievements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12 years in office, Nadda claimed that the people of Himachal Pradesh had repeatedly endorsed the BJP's development-oriented governance model by electing BJP candidates to all four Lok Sabha seats in three consecutive general elections.

Referring to the BJP's performance in recent local body and panchayat elections, he said the results reflected growing public dissatisfaction with the Congress government in the state.

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Listing the Centre's financial support, Nadda said Himachal Pradesh received Rs 2,381 crore under the special assistance scheme, Rs 2,006 crore through the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), and Rs 2,150 crore for externally aided projects during 2024-25. He added that national highway projects worth over Rs 40,000 crore and railway projects backed by a record allocation of Rs 2,911 crore were currently under implementation in the state.

He also cited institutions and projects such as IIM Sirmaur, IIIT Una and the Smart City Mission as examples of the Centre's commitment to the state's development.

The Union minister alleged that despite substantial funding, the state government had failed to expedite healthcare infrastructure projects. He said only one of the 15 critical care blocks sanctioned under the Prime Minister-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) had been completed. Similarly, only one of the 12 integrated public health laboratories had become operational, while none of the 73 sanctioned block public health units had been completed.

Nadda further alleged that nearly half of the Rs 521 crore allocated to Himachal Pradesh under the 15th Finance Commission for health-related projects remained unutilised.

Targeting the state government over industrial development, he said the Bulk Drug Park project, approved by the Centre in October 2022, faced significant delays in securing environmental clearance, which was eventually obtained in September 2025. According to him, only Rs 102.13 crore had been utilised out of the Rs 225 crore released by the Centre under the Rs 1,000-crore project.

He also criticised the state government for withdrawing from the Medical Device Park project in October 2024 despite its approval in February 2022. As a result, the first instalment of Rs 30 crore had to be returned to the Centre, he said, adding that the move deprived local youth of potential employment opportunities.

Nadda also attacked the Congress government's administrative functioning, alleging that key positions such as Chief Secretary and Director General of Police were being managed on an additional-charge basis.

Claiming that the state was witnessing administrative instability, he said the Congress government's promise of "Vyavastha Parivartan" had failed to materialise on the ground.

Referring to observations in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, Nadda expressed concern over the state's debt burden, alleging that Himachal Pradesh's debt had crossed Rs 1 lakh crore.

He said the people of the state were seeking accountability and tangible development outcomes, and were increasingly questioning why Himachal Pradesh was lagging behind despite receiving substantial financial support from the Centre. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)