Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 13 (ANI): BRS MLC K Kavitha unveiled a poster for Telangana Jagruthi's International Women's Day celebration in Hyderabad.

MLC Kavitha addressed the press at the event and strongly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for cancelling his visit to Warangal, stating that he lacked the courage to face the public.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gifts French President Emmanuel Macron Chhattisgarh's 'Dokra' Artwork During Paris Visit, JD Vance's Sons Get Wooden Toy Set and Jigsaw Puzzle (See Pics).

As per a release, she alleged that Rahul Gandhi was afraid of being questioned about his unfulfilled promises, particularly regarding farmers' issues. Kavitha pointed out that the much-publicized "Warangal Declaration" made by Rahul Gandhi had not been implemented, and farmers were ready to hold him accountable.

She also demanded that the Congress party fulfill its promises to women, highlighting its failure to act on commitments made during elections. As part of Telangana Jagruti's International Women's Day celebrations on March 8, she unveiled a poster for the upcoming Mahila Shankharavam event in Hyderabad demanding fulfilling the poll promises made to Telangana women, farmers, and workers while raising concerns over governance and public safety.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Arrive in Snow-Laden Washington for His First In-Person Interaction With Donald Trump After He Took Charge as US President.

As per the release, speaking at the event, Kavitha emphasised that if Congress does not fulfill its promises to women, its leaders would not be able to face the people of Telangana. She accused Congress of misleading voters by bringing leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi from Delhi to make empty promises. The daughter of BRS Supremo criticised the party for failing to deliver after securing votes from women.

Kavitha also targeted the Congress government for being in power for over 14 months without implementing the promised Rs 2,500 financial aid for women. She accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of owing Rs 35,000 per woman and demanded that the amount be directly deposited into women's bank accounts.

Further criticising the Congress government, Kavitha condemned its decision to stop distributing KCR Kits, calling it a move driven by political rivalry and a lack of compassion. She also raised concerns about the deteriorating healthcare system, stating that people are now afraid to visit government hospitals.

She demanded immediate improvements in government healthcare and criticized the reduction in bus services despite Congress' promise of free travel. She also urged the government to fulfill its commitment to increasing the pension for bidi workers to Rs 4,000.

On the issue of law and order, Kavitha accused the Congress government of failing to ensure women's safety, claiming that crime rates had increased by 20% under Revanth Reddy's leadership. She highlighted growing concerns about insecurity, citing reports of incidents involving young women on their way to college. She also pointed out a surge in thefts in rural areas and an increase in religious clashes.

She also criticized the failure of the state's CCTV surveillance system and expressed concern over the deteriorating safety situation. She called it shameful that women in Telangana still had to fight for their security under the current administration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)