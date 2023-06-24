Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): Expressing grave concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Friday pointed out the increasing incidents of rape, murder, and other crimes, stating that the government's performance has been a complete failure in less than six months.

He said that the incidents of rape, murder and other crimes are increasing in the state.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla he said in less than a six-month period the government has been a complete failure.

"The Law and order is worst in the state, there were 150 rape cases were reported in less than six months period. In general, the kidnapping case is very less but here 183 such kidnapping cases have been reported. Daily we are getting the report of murder over 40 murders have been reported. And one person was killed in Chamba and his body was chopped. We want an NIA investigation on it as we don't consider it a general case. We wanted to go to the family members of the deceased and we were stopped 60 km from their residence. This happened for the first time," Jairam Thakur said, adding that one of the senior cabinet ministers was unaware of that brutal murder.

Accusing certain State ministers of attempting to create divisions along regional lines, he called for appropriate action to be taken against them.

Regarding the politics being played with the ruling party regarding the installation of a statue of the six-time former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Virbhadra Singh, at the Ridge in Shimla, he stated that the current government had not granted approval for the project.

Thakur said that when he was the Chief Minister, he had agreed to the project and asserted to not politicise the matter. "Despite this, the Congress government has not approved this and we had to install the statue in some other place in the state," he added.

"The statue was ready and it had to be placed in the Sainj in the Rampur Assembly segment. The Chief Minister was to inaugurate it but he did not come, the Deputy Chief Minister had to inaugurate it. In such conditions, there are so many things happening to them and now it's in the public. It is their political issue I will leave it to them," Thakur said.

On being asked about the expected cabinet expansion by the state Congres government, he said, "As far as you talk about the Congress leaders, who are in the race of ministerial berths. They are tired and they have left their hopes and they believe that now it is a period of transformation and they will not get any ministry." (ANI)

