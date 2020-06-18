India News | Congress' Hariprasad, Naseer Ahmed File Nomination for Karnataka Legislative Council Polls

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18 (ANI): BK Hariprasad and Naseer Ahmed from Congress filed their nominations on Thursday in Bengaluru, as party's candidates for the Legislative Council elections.

Senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were also present there.

The elections are scheduled to be held on June 29. (ANI)

