Almora (Uttarakhand) [India], February 10 (ANI): Taking a jibe at the Congress ahead of the Uttarkhand Assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the grand old party has become 'a party of crabs' where leaders fight among themselves.

Addressing an election rally in Dwarahat, Chouhan said, "Congress has become a party of crabs, who are pulling each other's legs. Congress leaders are fighting among themselves, they cannot develop Uttarakhand. Congress is Kumbhakaran who used to sleep for six months and after waking up eat everything. Congress also digests everything by eating iron, wood, land and stone."

The BJP leader's remarks come in the backdrop of reports of infighting in several state units of the Congress, including Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand, in recent months.

Launching a scathing attack at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Rahul Gandhi is running a false campaign in Devbhoomi and making false promises. Shame on Rahul Gandhi that he is talking of opening a Muslim University on the land of Uttarakhand. Rahul Gandhi speaks on Hindutva. He does not even know what is Hinduism and Hindutva."

The BJP leader alleged that dynastic politics, appeasement, corruption and injustice are the ideology of Congress.

"From Jawaharlal Nehru to Priyanka Gandhi, there is a dynasty in the Congress and will continue to be so," said Chouhan.

Criticizing former Uttarkhand Chief minister and Congress veteran Harish Rawat, Chouhan said, "What has Congress done? Now he talks about Char Dham in Uttarakhand. For Congress leaders like Harish Rawat, Char Dham means Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra."

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister further drew a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government and the previous Congress regime and said that the country is safe under the present rule.

"There was a Congress government and the Prime Minister was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. China fought with India and occupied a large area, which is called Aksai Chin. Now Prime Minister is Narendra Modi. No one dares to raise their eyes towards India," added Chouhan.

Uttarakhand is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls on February 14 and the results will be announced on March 10. (ANI)

