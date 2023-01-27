Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 26 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that they have started 'Mission 156' with the aim to win 156 seats in the assembly elections in the state to be held later this year.

Talking to the media after a state-level Republic Day function, Gehlot said governments should pay attention towards the issues of inflation and unemployment.

"I am sure that if Congress party enters the elections unitedly, we will be successful in our Mission 156. Congress got 156 seats in 1998, and I was the state Congress President then, and now we are running with the same mission again," he said.

"The gap between rich and poor is rising. Inflation and unemployment are also on the rise. Both the central as well as the state governments should pay attention to it," he added.

Referring to Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said the country should also take cognizance "why Rahul Gandhi had to undertake such a tough journey".

He attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of having indulged in "horse trading" and "toppling" governments.

"BJP toppled governments in states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Goa by horse-trading. But BJP's plan couldn't work here. I would like to thank our MLAs because our government couldn't have survived without their support," he said.

Gehlot said the state government will bring Right to Health Bill in the state.

"We have a public welfare government in Rajasthan. We will now be bringing the Right to Health Bill. The BJP is opposing the bill to please the private sector. But our government is not against the private sector. We will make laws by taking everyone together," he added.

The Chief Minister attended the state-level function of Republic Day held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. He also paid respects to the martyrs. (ANI)

