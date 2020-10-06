By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Congress held a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) on Monday to decide its candidates for Bihar elections.

Party leader Shakti Singh Gohil, who is in-charge of Bihar, said that discussion was held for candidates for all three phases of the election.

He said another meeting of CEC is scheduled for October 7 and the first list is expected soon.

Party chief Sonia Gandhi chaired the CEC meeting.

Avinash Pandey, chief of Congress screening committee for Bihar polls, said they discussed 46 seats and candidates are expected to be declared according to phases.

Bihar will go for three-phase assembly polls and the nomination process for the first phase has already begun.

Apart from Gohil and Pandey, party leaders including C Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, AK Antony, Devendra Yadav, Ambika Soni and Sadanand Singh attended the meeting. (ANI)

