Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): The Congress in Madhya Pradesh is observing a half-day statewide 'bandh' on Saturday to protest against the rising petrol and diesel prices.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath appealed to the people of the state to cooperate and make the shutdown a success.

"Today Madhya Pradesh will observe bandh till 2 pm. People are in distress due to skyrocketing prices of diesel and petrol. The government is busy collecting revenue and it is least bothered about giving relief to the public," Kamal Nath said.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath appealed to the people of the state to participate in the bandh. Nath, in his statement, alleged that the government, instead of offering support to the common man in times of the Covid-19 pandemic, was putting more financial burden on them by increasing the prices of petrol and diesel.

He urged the people of the state to make Congress' half-day bandh a success and wake up the Government.

"I appeal to the people to join in the bandh in an attempt to wake up the government," he said.

Kamal Nath on Thursday has said that fuel prices have increased for the ninth straight day and in Annuppur's Kotma the petrol prices have crossed Rs 100. (ANI)

