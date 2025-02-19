New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday held a meeting of all its General Secretaries and state in charge. The meeting was chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

After the meeting, Congress General Secretary in Charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, announced that the party will launch the "Samvidhan Bachao Yatra" in every state, district and block.

He also said that the party has started its preparations for the next session of the AICC scheduled to be held in Gujarat.

The meeting was held at the party's new headquarters, situated in New Delhi, called Indira Bhawan.

Jairam Ramesh, told reporters, "We had a 7-hour meeting of all General Secretaries and in charge. It was chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and all other General Secretaries. All the 30 in-charges were present... We will launch the Samvidhan Bachao Yatra in every state, district and block... We also had a discussion on the strengthening of the DCCs..."

"We have already announced that 2025 is the year of organizational reforms... The 'Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Yatra will be launched. In the first fortnight of April, the next AICC session will be held in Gujarat and preparations for that have already begun...," he added.

Ealier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the party's meet and told the various newly appointed states in-charge of the party that they will be held "accountable" for the party's poll performance in their respective states.

Recently, Congress appointed Krishna Allavaru the state in-charge for the assembly poll bound Bihar.

Kharge also discussed the organisational challenges in front of the party, and also criticising the centre over the handling of various issues, including Indian deportees being shackled by US, the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and alleged vote rigging in the elections. While Kharge gave the opening remarks in the party meet, he mentioned how the party should also focus on organising padytatras, samvaad, corner meetings etc.

Meanwhile, the oath-taking ceremony for the Delhi MLA-elects, including the Chief Minister, will be held tomorrow (February 20); the assembly was won by BJP with 48 seats, and AAP had a dismal performance compared to the last two elections, winning 22 seats.

The Congress failed to open their account for the third time in a row. (ANI)

