New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Congress on Wednesday held a meeting with its Haryana unit in the national capital.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Oppositon in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal attended the meeting.

Also Read | 'Main Aapka Hun, Aap Ke Liye Hun': Rahul Gandhi Pledges to Champion Voice of the Marginalized as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X that during the meeting preparations for the upcoming assembly elections were discussed.

https://x.com/kharge/status/1805948628453990865

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hugs, Showers Praise on Two ‘Special Guests’ in Parliament (Watch Video).

The Congress Chief also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party over the issue of farmers.

"BJP has betrayed the farmers and youth of Haryana. Many congratulations to all the newly elected MPs of the Congress Party and every Congress worker. In the coming elections, we have to gain the trust of people of all thirty-six communities," Kharge said in a post on X.

"10 years of BJP rule has stopped the development of Haryana. Hundreds of recruitment exams have been rigged, farmers have been brutally tortured, lathicharges have been done, atrocities have been committed on Dalits, backward classes, atrocities have been committed on women, crime has increased," his post added.

Kharge added: "Due to this misgovernance, Haryana has strayed from the path of development. No new infrastructure has been built. Not even a single unit of electricity has been added to the power sector. And now Modi ji has made the failed Chief Minister of 9 years the Power Minister of the country".

"The future of the brave patriotic soldiers of Haryana has been tampered with by the Agneepath scheme," Kharge said, adding, "Modi ji had promised to increase the MSP of the farmers by one and a half times in Haryana itself, but it has not been fulfilled till date.

The "Beti Bachao" scheme was also started in Haryana, he said, adding, "but our Olympic Champions had to sit on the streets to demand their respect. What could be more unfortunate than this?"

"We all have to unite and raise the voice of the people. Today, a meeting was held with the leaders of @INCHaryana and preparations for the upcoming assembly elections were discussed," Kharge added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)