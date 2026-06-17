India News | Congress Holds Review Meeting on Nagaon Lok Sabha By-election, Pays Tribute to Rupkonwar on Birth Anniversary

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Congress has intensified its grassroots-level preparations for the upcoming by-election to the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.

A review meeting was held today to assess the performance of the observers already appointed by the Pradesh Congress and to evaluate how effectively they have been working at the booth level and strengthening public outreach across the constituency.

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The review and monitoring exercise was conducted on behalf of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The meeting was conducted by AICC Secretary in charge of Assam, Manoj Chauhan, and was attended by APCC Organisational General Secretary Bipul Gogoi, MLA Joyaprakash Das, Asif Nazar, Tanzil Hussain, Kamrup Rural District Congress Committee President Pranjit Choudhury, along with nearly all members of the committee constituted for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.

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Meanwhile, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee today paid tribute to Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala on his 123rd birth anniversary at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati and commemorated the legendary cultural icon with a remembrance programme.

The memorial event was conducted by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Media Department Chairman Bedabrata Bora. The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and floral tributes to the portrait of Jyotiprasad Agarwala by APCC Organisational General Secretary Bipul Gogoi.

Apart from senior leaders and workers of the Pradesh Congress, several district Congress presidents, including Mrinal Hazarika, Sunil Chhetri and Jili Choudhury, also participated in the commemorative programme. (ANI)

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