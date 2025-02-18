Vijayapura (Karnataka) [India], February 18 (ANI): Karnataka Minister of Commerce and Industries, MB Patil Tuesday addressed the ongoing talk about the Chief Minister's position in the state. He said that the Congress high command is keeping a close watch on the situation.

Speaking to the media, Patil said, "We have high command in the Congress party, and it is watching everything. In all issues, the high command is supreme. Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretaries are supreme. Other things are irrelevant, I don't want to speak anything else..."

He mentioned that Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretaries are supreme. And he also called the whole situation irrelevant.

There is speculation circulating regarding the Chief Minister's position, suggesting that Siddaramaiah may resign, paving the way for D. K. Shivakumar to take over as the new Chief Minister. It is being claimed that a 2.5-year contract has been agreed upon between the two leaders.

Naseer Ahmed, Political Secretary to the Karnataka CM, also spoke on the matter, emphasizing the importance of maintaining party discipline.

Speaking to ANI, Political Secretary to the Karnataka CM Naseer Ahmed said, "The decision regarding the Chief Minister's position within our party will be taken by the legislature party and the high command. It is important that everyone understands their limitations and respects the decision-making process. No individual, regardless of their position, has the authority to make statements that deviate from the party line. We are all committed to upholding discipline and ensuring that the party remains united in its goals."

He made it clear that any decisions about the Chief Minister's role would be made by the legislature party and the Congress high command, and that no individual leader has the authority to speak out of turn on such matters. (ANI)

