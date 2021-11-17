New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Former Congress leader Yoganand Shastri who joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday said that he left the grand old party as it has changed and is not the same, the way it was during Jawaharlal Nehru's time.

"We believe in our culture, a person should keep on doing work and I didn't keep myself vacant. The Party didn't give me enough work, that is why I joined NCP," Speaker of Delhi Assembly Shastri told ANI.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: People Sitting in 5-Star and 7-Star Facilities Keep Accusing Farmers, Says Supreme Court.

"Congress has changed, it is not the same, the way it was during Nehru's time. Those who want to contribute are not given much importance in the party," he added.

"I don't blame the top leadership but you know the ground-level reality. Top leadership is not at fault but the party at the local level is not fine and people are not given respect," he stated.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency in India: India May Regulate Crypto As An Asset, Not As Currency.

Shastri's induction to NCP took place in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar.

Shastri, who had a long association with Congress resigned from the party in 2020. He held the post of Delhi Assembly Speaker between 2008 and 2013. He was a cabinet minister in Chief Minister Sheila Dixit-led government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)