Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Congress, union minister of minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that while the entire country is strongly working for turning "disaster into opportunity", the Congress is trying to turn "disaster into anarchy."

"While locusts are dangerous for crops, losers are disgust for the country.On one hand, the entire country is strongly working for turning disaster into opportunity, on the other hand the Congress is trying to turn disaster into anarchy," said Naqvi.

While addressing the BJP workers through Facebook after garlanding the statue of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay at Deen Dayal Chowk in Rampur, Naqvi said that the dream of 'Antyodaya' will be achieved through commitment of 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' (Self-reliant India).

"Today, the country has been speedily moving forward on the path of Self-reliant India under the strong and effective leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. This 'Challenge of Crisis' will bring new dawn of 'Inclusive Empowerment'," he said.

Naqvi recited a couplet which enthused the BJP workers, "Na Humsafar, Na Kisi Humnashin Se Niklega..Hamare Panv Ka Kanta, Hum Hi Se Niklega."

He said that it's very unfortunate that while on one hand, our security forces are effectively working with nationalistic commitment to protect our borders and are giving a befitting reply to our enemies to ensure safety and dignity of the country, on the other hand some political parties are trying to demoralize our security forces.

"This is the same political party which had raised question on valour of our security forces during Pulwama and Balakot in a criminal conspiracy to disgrace India," he said.

"Such an irresponsible political behavior had never been seen before on the sensitive issue of country's safety and dignity which is being displayed by the Congress and its leaders. The country has a complete trust on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji who is working with strong nationalistic will. The country is in safe hands, the Modi government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure country's safety and dignity," he said.

Naqvi said that 'incautious and unwise' statements of the Congress leaders are nothing but a 'sin' of 'supplying oxygen to anti-India forces.' (ANI)

