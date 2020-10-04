New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday said that he has assured the family of Hathras victim that the party was with them in the testing times and will help them in getting justice.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday met the family of Hathras victim who was tortured and allegedly gangraped and died in a Delhi hospital.

Also Read | Gurugram Woman Alleges Rape by Head Constable on Multiple Occasions, FIR Registered.

"I met the aggrieved family of Hathras victim and got to realise their pain. I have assured them that we are with them in this testing times and will help them in getting justice. UP government will not be able to do anything they want because now the entire country is there to bring justice to the daughter of country," Rahul said in a tweet.

Priyanka Gandhi said that the victim's family has right to get answers to their questions and Uttar Pradesh government has to give answers.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla’s Hot Shirtless Pictures Will Make You Jealous of Rubina Dilaik.

"Questions from the affected family: 1. Judicial investigation of the whole case should be done through Supreme Court 2. Hathras DM should be suspended and not placed on any major post 3. Why was the body of our daughter burnt with petrol without asking us? 4. Why are we being threatened repeatedly? 5. For the sake of humanity, we brought remains from the pyre, but how can we believe that this body belongs to our daughter or not?" she asked in a tweet.

She said it is the right of this family to get answers to these questions and the UP government will have to give these answers.

The two leaders reached Hathras in the evening after the UP administration conveyed that a group of five persons can meet the victim's family.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi drove the vehicle towards DND flyway where police were present in strength and Congress workers had also assembled in support of their leaders.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday announced a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. It had earlier announced a probe by SIT.

Meanwhile, the brother of the victim said that the family did not ask for CBI inquiry as SIT probe is already underway.

The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)