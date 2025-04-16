New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The Congress Party has launched a massive protest against the Central government and investigative agencies. The protest follows the ED filing a chargesheet against Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald. Protests have been organised across the country, with several prominent leaders at the forefront.

In Delhi some of the Congress leaders were detained by the Delhi Police as they attempted to breach security cordons near the Congress office.

Congress leader Amit Chavda on Wednesday criticised the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) prosecution complaint against party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case, calling it a politically motivated move aimed at diverting public attention from key national issues.

"This is being done to distract the people from real issues and to threaten the opposition," Chavda told reporters. "Institutions like the ED and CBI are being misused to suppress dissent."

Party MP Imran Pratapgarhi alleged that the ED action was being carried out as the BJP was sensing defeat in the upcoming elections in Bihar and Assam.

"The agency through which the fight has been taken to the court has the intention only to harass the Opposition. A session is held in Gujarat; Rahul Gandhi reaches Modasa, and here, a chargesheet is filed. You understand the chronology. In the wake of the upcoming Bihar elections, Congress' activity in Gujarat, its possible defeat in the upcoming Assam elections and the alertness of the opposition, the BJP wants to crush the opposition completely...But BJP forgets that this is Gandhi family which has numerous sacrifices for the country...Congress is protesting across the country."

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "This is a politically motivated case. We have faith in the judicial system. We will fight it out legally...Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have been purposefully targeted. This has been done to suppress the voice of the opposition..."

On Tuesday, the ED filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey and others, including several firms. The matter has been listed for arguments on cognisance in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25.

In response, Congress strongly protested the move, scheduled to hold a nationwide protest on Wednesday in front of Enforcement Directorate (ED) offices at the district level in respective states against the BJP-led government.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed the complaint against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, their associated companies, and other individuals. (ANI)

