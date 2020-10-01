New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.

Patel has urged all those who came in contact with him in past few days to undergo self-isolation.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently to self-isolate," Patel tweeted. (ANI)

