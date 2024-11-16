New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Congress leader Ajai Rai on Saturday while condemning the Jhansi medical college blaze incident, lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government for failing to take responsibility and address the needs of the people.

Rai said, "This very tragic incident deeply saddens me. I express my condolences for the newborns who were being treated at the hospital when this unfortunate event occurred. It is a deeply painful and heart-wrenching situation, especially for the innocent babies who were there."

He also highlighted that similar incidents had occurred in Uttar Pradesh before, including one in Varanasi, and the government's response had been inadequate. "Such incidents have occurred several times in Uttar Pradesh, and a similar event happened in Varanasi as well. The government is only ordering investigations, but I believe Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is traveling across the country, engaging in politics of hatred. He is sowing seeds of hatred instead of taking care of the responsibility that the people of Uttar Pradesh have entrusted to him," Rai told ANI.

Rai accused the Uttar Pradesh government of being more focused on political gains than public welfare. "Unfortunately, none of that is happening. Instead, all we see is politics of hatred, with people being harassed. The work that should be done is not being done. I want to say that the entire government, including the officers, is running the state, and they are not doing their job properly. If anyone is responsible for this, it is the Uttar Pradesh government, and specifically Modi and Yogi ji, who are touring the country and promoting false marketing and propaganda about their state."

Rai then underlined the failure of the government to ensure safety in hospitals, stating, "People go to hospitals for medical treatment because they believe they will be safe there. But now, when children are not safe in hospitals, where will they be safe? The authorities will only come up with various excuses during the investigation, but the truth is, this government has failed."

In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial relief package.

"PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in the fire accident at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," said the Prime Minister's Office on X.

The fire, that claimed the lives of 10 infants is believed to have been caused by a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, spread rapidly through the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Parents and relatives of the deceased are desperately searching for answers and accountability.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased newborns.

CM Yogi Adityanath has also directed the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Jhansi to submit a report regarding the incident within 12 hours. (ANI)

