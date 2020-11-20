Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 19 (ANI): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya on Thursday got engaged with Amarthya Hegde, son of Cafe Coffe Day founder late VG Siddhartha.

The ceremony was held in Bengaluru.

Amarthya Hegde is also the grandson of BJP leader and former Union Minister SM Krishna. A small ceremony was earlier held in June when the two decided to get married. (ANI)

