Hisar (Haryana) [India], June 7 (ANI): Haryana Congress leader and legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi on Tuesday said that he received a death threat on his mobile number from an unidentified person.

The Congress leader said that he has been threatened that he will meet the same fate as Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala, following which police have lodged an FIR against an unknown person.

The Congress leader said that he received a WhatsApp message at around 3 pm today from some unknown person. The message read, "If you don't mend your ways, you will face the same fate as Sidhu Moosewala (Sudhar ja varna Moosewala ke saath jo huva vahi tere saath hoga)."

The Adampur police station has registered a case against an unknown person under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67c of the IT Act 2008 on the complaint of Bhoop Singh, a resident of Adampur and Bishnoi's personal assistant, in this connection.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of the district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was trimmed by the Punjab police along with several other people in the state.

Moose Wala's body had 19 bullet injury injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report, which also stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to antemortem firearm injuries.

Born on June 17, 1993, Moosewala's real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. He joined Congress last year and unsuccessfully fought the assembly this year from Mansa. (ANI)

