Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and two-time MLA from Garhshankar, Luv Kumar Goldy on Monday joined the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) along with his supporters, ahead of the February 20 assembly polls in the state.

While joining the party, Goldy said he always had faith and confidence in the leadership of Amarinder Singh, according to a party statement.

Also Read | Davos Agenda Summit 2022: India’s Commitment to Deep Economic Reforms Making It Most Attractive Destination for Investment, Says PM Narendra Modi.

He said after taking his supporters into confidence he decided to join the PLC.

Goldy said Punjab needed the leadership of Singh as his successors have proved utter failures.

Also Read | Hyderabad Doctor Starts Rs 10 Clinic to Serve Economically Weaker Section.

He said the Congress was in a “state of civil war” and its candidates will lose deposit in most of constituencies.

Welcoming Goldy into party fold, Singh, who is in isolation due to COVID-19, in a message said, Goldy belonged to a respectable political family of Garhshankar which had great contributions towards the freedom of the country and welfare of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)