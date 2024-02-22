New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the BJP-led Central government, accusing the ruling party of "eliminating" the opposition and democracy from the country.

"The BJP government first put ED, IT and CBI after the opposition parties and leaders. Attempts were made to crush the mandate by toppling governments. Broke parties, bought leaders, made every effort to eliminate the opposition. Now it has come to such an extent that they are trying to weaken the biggest opposition party by withdrawing money from its bank account so that no one remains in front in the elections," Priyanka Gandhi posted in hindi on X.

Her post added: "No matter how much the Prime Minister tries to eliminate democracy from this country, 140 crore Indians protect it. Only they will save this democracy."

Meanwile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be joining Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh from February 24.

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner. (ANI)

