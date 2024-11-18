Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): With the Maharashtra elections just around the corner, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his final attempt to land a final blow at the BJP and its Mahayuti alliance, mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark of "ek hain to safe hain" by bringing out a safe during a press conference on Monday.

During the press conference, Rahul Gandhi outlined Congress's key poll promises and further criticised corporate influence in the elections.

The LoP in the Lok Sabha framed the election as a contest between the aspirations of the common people and the influence of a few wealthy individuals, particularly industrialist Gautam Adani, who he accused of trying to take control of Mumbai's land and resources. He claimed that Rs 1 lakh crore could be directed to a single billionaire, a move he argued would disadvantage farmers, workers, and the unemployed.

"The Maharashtra election is an election of ideologies and an election between 1-2 billionaires and the poor. The billionaires want the land of Mumbai to go into their hands. The estimate is that Rs 1 lakh crores will be given to one billionaire. Our thinking is that Maharashtra, the farmers of Maharashtra, the poor, the unemployed, and the youth need help," Gandhi said.

Gandhi highlighted several major policy proposals, beginning with financial support for women if they came to power in addition to free bus rides for them.

For farmers, the Congress leader proposed a loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh and guaranteed a minimum price of Rs 7,000 per quintal for soybeans, as well as price stability for onions.

"Employment and inflation are the key issues, and we have clearly said that our focus is to help women. Every month, 3000 rupees will be given to every woman as well as free bus rides for them. For farmers, a loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh. We will ensure Rs 7000 per quintal of price for soybeans and surety for onion prices also to farmers," he said.

The Congress leader also focused on addressing unemployment and promised an allowance of Rs 4,000 per month for the unemployed and pledged to fill 2.5 lakh vacant government positions.

Speaking on the caste census and reservation policy, he emphasized the importance of conducting it in Maharashtra, stating that this would provide a clearer picture of the state's demographic and social composition.

"We will also do a caste census in Maharashtra as we are getting done in Telangana and Karnataka to get a clear picture of the participation and population... The caste census is a central pillar of our strategy. We will break the wall of the 50 per cent reservation cap," he said.

"We will give up to 25 lakhs in medical insurance for poor people, farmers, and the unemployed...We will also give an unemployment allowance of Rs 4000...We will also fill the vacancies of 2.5 lakh government jobs," he added.

Gandhi, during his address, criticised Gautam Adani, particularly its interest in redevelopment projects in Dharavi, Mumbai's largest slum, arguing that corporate control over land in Mumbai would change the city's character and divert resources away from the public.

"On one side, Adani ji is there eyeing Dharavi and Maharashtra's money. The target of changing the nature of Mumbai, and on the other hand, we have farmers and youth who are dreaming, and the Maharashtra government is breaking their dreams," he said.

Following his address, Gandhi mocked PM Modi's remark of "ek hain to safe hain" with a safe and from that pulled out two posters. One shows PM Modi with Gautam Adani with "ek hain to safe hain" written on it and another shows the map of Dharavi with "Dharavi ka bhavisha safe nahi" written on it.

Congress leaders Pawan Khera and KC Venugopal were also present there.

Campaigning has intensified for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) making efforts to woo the electorate. The polls are scheduled for November 20 and counting will be held on November 23. (ANI)

