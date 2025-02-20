New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): After the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday presented the state's budget for the year 2025-26, Congress leader Rashid Alvi sharply criticized it, questioning its immediate benefits and the state government's claims of long-term development.

He also took aim at the Maha Kumbh arrangements, alleging that the event is being used for political gains by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Nobody will be here to see what happens after 25 years. The question is, what is there in the budget for now?... Will the budget deficit be eliminated? Will UP's debt be cleared? There is no development left in UP, whether industries will be developed? A budget can be praised only when it gives facilities to the poor... Let me show him (UP CM Yogi Adityanath) the poor condition of hospitals in UP...," said Alvi while speaking to ANI.

"... Not just the opposition leaders, even Shankaracharya is raising questions. He is saying that there are no facilities at Maha Kumbh... and there is nothing like Maha Kumbh in 144 years, this propaganda was created because BJP wanted political gain (from Maha Kumbh)...He is saying that CM should be removed," he added further.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav also criticized the state government for allegedly failing to fulfill key promises made in its manifesto and pointed out that commitments like free electricity for farmers, a Rs 25,000 crore agro infrastructure mission, and Rs 1,000 crore under the Bhamashah Scheme for MSP on vegetables remained unfulfilled.

"BJP mentioned in their manifesto that in the next five years, they will provide free electricity to farmers for irrigation... They promised Rs 25 thousand crores for the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel agro infrastructure mission to help the farmers of the state... Rs 1 thousand crores were promised for the Bhamashah Scheme, in which they will give MSP for tomatoes, potatoes, and other vegetables... These were some points in the manifesto that have not been fulfilled even after nine state budgets..."

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Thursday tabled an Rs 8,08,736-crore Budget for 2025-26. (ANI)

