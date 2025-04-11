Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 11 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Sooranad Rajasekharan passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Kochi.

He was a member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee's Political Affairs Committee (KPCC PAC).

His cremation will be held at his home in Chathannoor in the Kollam district this evening.

Rajasekharan held many prominent posts in the Congress party, including KPCC General Secretary and KPCC Vice President.

Born on January 18, 1949, he began his political career as an activist of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) at DB College, Sasthamcotta, in Kollam district.

He is survived by his wife and children. (ANI)

