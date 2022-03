Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 25 (ANI): Congress leader and former MP Thalekunnil Basheer passed away on Friday morning.

He was 79 years old and undergoing treatment for heart disease.

Also Read | Karnataka Govt Set to Revise Social Science Syllabus in Schools; Tipu Sultan Glorification Dropped.

Basheer had elected to Kerala Assembly in 1977. He represented Chirayankeezhu Lok Sabha constituency in 1984 and 1989.

"Tributes to senior Congress leader Shri. Thalekkunnil Basheer. An avid writer, Shri. Basheer started his political career in Kennesaw State University (KSU) and served as an MP in Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha, MLA, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee acting president, DCC president and KPCC secretary. May his soul rest in peace," Kerala Congress said in a tweet.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Government To Work With an Eye on 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader VD Satheesan expressed their condolence on his death.

Meanwhile, former Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC) President U Rajeevan died aged 67 in a private hospital on Friday morning. He was undergoing treatment for cancer. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)