India News | Congress Leader V Hanumantha Rao Accuses Kishan Reddy of Stalling Hyderabad Metro Phase 2

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI): Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday accused Union Minister G Kishan Reddy of obstructing the Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 project and urged him to support the development of Telangana.

Speaking to ANI here, Rao said he was disappointed with the BJP's approach towards the project and questioned why developmental initiatives in Telangana were being opposed.

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"I am feeling very bad about the activity of the BJP and Kishan Reddy," Rao said.

Referring to remarks made by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Congress leader said the state government had raised concerns regarding the Centre's support for projects in other cities while key infrastructure projects in the state were facing hurdles.

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"Unfortunately, our Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy himself, is saying that the central government is helping Visakhapatnam and Ahmedabad, but why are they opposing in Telangana?" he asked.

Rao alleged that the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro project had been intentionally stalled.

"They have stopped the second phase intentionally. Why are you opposing the development that our Chief Minister is doing?" he asked.

Highlighting that Kishan Reddy had been elected from Hyderabad, Rao said it was his responsibility to work for the development of Telangana and support projects that would benefit the people of the state.

He also appealed to the Union Minister to extend support to the state's development initiatives and facilitate progress on infrastructure projects.

The remarks come amid an ongoing political confrontation between the Telangana government and the BJP over the Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 project.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy accused Kishan Reddy of intentionally blocking the expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 project and withholding a low-interest loan sanctioned by the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC).

The Chief Minister questioned why the IRFC loan had not been released and alleged that political considerations were delaying the project. He also claimed that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao was influencing efforts to stall the funding.

The dispute centres on funding and implementation of the Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 expansion, which the Telangana government has said is crucial for the city's infrastructure development. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)