Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 19 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of three farm laws, the Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan welcomed the decision and said the demand of the Congress to withdraw the farm laws was right.

Satheesan said, "The Congress has been protesting against the three farm laws, and demanded the repeal of the laws. The farmers have been protesting for the past one year and many people have died during this period."

He further said, "Now the government has decided to withdraw these laws, we welcome this decision. The protesting farmers have ensured that the government bow before them and take back the laws."

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

In his address to the nation today, PM Modi said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws."

Farmers have been protesting the Centre's three farm laws since they were passed in 2020.

The three farm laws are -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs).Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

