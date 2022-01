Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 13 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Wednesday evening tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.

"This evening I tested positive for COVID-19. While I am having symptoms (cough and fever), I'm grateful to be fully vaccinated, which is protecting me from more severe illness. I am under home quarantine and request everyone who have recently come in my contact to get tested," he said in a tweet.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: Government Revises Discharge Policy For Mild, Moderate Coronavirus Patients; Check New Guidelines.

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai had said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 infection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)