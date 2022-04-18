By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): A day after joining Trinamool Congress (TMC), former Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora on Monday alleged that the grand old party, rather than fighting against the BJP, is fighting a lot within the party.

Speaking to ANI, Bora said, "I was associated with the Congress party for nearly 40 years but yesterday obviously with a very heavy heart, I have to resign from the Congress. I have no grievance against the party and its leaders. I resigned on a few policy and ideological matters."

He further said the Congress leaders right from the grass root to the top levels are fighting against each other.

"The way BJP is growing all over the country and destroying the constitution, democracy and secularism, has threatened the social fabric and economy of our country. Congress, being the grand old party, should have fought the BJP but there was a lot of fighting within the party. I have seen that Congress leaders right from the grass root to the top levels are fighting against each other," he added.

Bora further told ANI that he was convinced that only TMC can fight BJP.

"Congress is fighting within rather than fighting against BJP and that is why the BJP is able to win all the elections. There is one-way traffic, Congress is not fighting at all. The way Mamata Banerjee fought against BJP so aggressively and successfully, I was convinced that only TMC can fight BJP," he added.

Former Assam Congress President said that the TMC has zero strength in Assam and he has joined the party to strengthen it and fight against the BJP.

"I am not hankering for the power. I am not the power monger. If I had wanted power I would have gone to the BJP? I have not gone to the BJP and gone to the TMC. This is the party whose strength is zero in Assam and so, I have gone to the zero party to strengthen and fight against BJP," said Bora.

When asked despite the Congress made him MP, MLA and the state president, he quit the party, Bora said, "I am very much thankful and grateful to the Congress party, to Sonia Gandhi, to Rahul Gandhi for giving me the constitutional post and I have also dedicated my whole life to the Congress and given so many services to the party on the cost of my life."

Former Assam Congress president resigned from the grand old party on Sunday and joined the Trinamool Congress.

In his letter of resignation, Bora, who has been associated with the Indian National Congress since 1976, pointed out infighting within the Congress party claiming that it paved way for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to grow and also "demoralize" Congress workers. (ANI)

