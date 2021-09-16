Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 16 (ANI): The CPI(M) in Kerala has opened its door for leaders who defected from Congress, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan terming Congress leaders joining Left parties 'a healthy sign'.

"Congress camp is on the verge of a collapse. So those who are associated with the party are moving out before it completely collapses. It is a natural process. Many leaders in Congress know that the party is unable to fight the BJP at the Centre and uphold secular values. So they are coming to CPI(M), which is a healthy sign," said Kerala Chief Minister during a press meet on Wednesday.

This comes at a time when two parties -- Congress and CPI(M) -- are working together to build a formidable opposition unity at the national level roping in other regional parties.

Chief Minister's comment comes on a day when another Congress general secretary Rathikumar G resigned from the party to join the ruling party CPI(M). He reached AKG Centre, the CPI(M) headquarters, where he was welcomed to party fold by CPI(M ) Politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The marked change in the CPI(M) party line in Kerala was evident when it welcomed Congress leader PS Prashant. The CPI(M) state secretary A Vijayaraghavan had announced it during a press meet and received him draping a shawl.

On Tuesday, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary K P Anil Kumar followed suit by quitting Congress and joining the CPI(M).

The rift within the Congress in Kerala started after the drubbing it received in the Assembly polls and widened after the newly elected Kerala leadership appointed new district Congress committee presidents.

However, Kerala Opposition Leader VD Satheesan reacting to the developments said that nothing would happen to Congress if some leaders defect to the CPI(M).

"It is not a big deal. Earlier too leaders have quit a party to join others. There were also instances when leaders from Left have joined Congress," he said. (ANI)

