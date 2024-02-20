New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) A delegation of French senators on Monday met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and held interactions on strengthening ties.

The French delegation met Gandhi at her 10, Janpath, residence and held interaction with them.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Assam Police Send Summons to Rahul Gandhi, Other Congress Leaders for ‘Damaging Public Property’.

French Senate President, Gerard Larcher, accompanied by a French delegation earlier also met Congress treasurer Ajay Maken and other senior Congress leaders in the national capital.

"The meeting is viewed as a significant step in enhancing mutual understanding between France and India, reflecting a deep commitment to international diplomacy and the principles of democracy," the Congress said.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Licenses of Two Blood Banks Cancelled for Selling Human Plasma.

The Chairman of French Senate @gerard_larcher and French senators' delegation held talks with Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The two leaders decided to intensify French-India parliamentary dialogue, including through a proposed agreement between the two Upper Houses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)