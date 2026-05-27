India News | Congress Leaders Pay Floral Tribute to Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on Death Anniversary

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at the Shantivan memorial on his 62nd death anniversary.

Other senior Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal and BK Hariprasad, accompanied Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary.

"Paying homage to former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary," he wrote on 'X'.

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Congress remembered Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first PM, on his death anniversary. "On the death anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, 'Bharat Ratna' Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji, respectful salutations. The entire country is remembering the architect of modern India today," Congress wrote on 'X'.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule said that Nehru "laid the foundation for nation's progress" and paid her respects to the former Prime Minister.

"Today marks the death anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India, who laid the foundation for the nation's progress. Humbly paying tribute to his memory on this occasion," Sule said.

Jawaharlal Nehru was a freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in India's freedom movement. He also went on to become India's first Prime Minister after independence in 1947.

Nehru remained at the post for more than 16 years and died due to a heart attack on May 27, 1964. After that, Lal Bahadur Shastri took over as the second Prime Minister of India.

Nehru is considered the pioneer of India's Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). Nehru was also called 'Chacha Nehru', and his birth anniversary on November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day every year in India. (ANI)

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